BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.59.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.