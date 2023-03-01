BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

