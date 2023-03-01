Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 314,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

