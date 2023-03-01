Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.
BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday.
Blink Charging Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of BLNK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 5,257,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,492. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
