Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Catalent

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,261. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

