Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,502 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.