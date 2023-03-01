Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 451,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

