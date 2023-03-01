Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,574 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,018. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,506.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,367.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

