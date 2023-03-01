Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,183. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Aramark Profile



Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

