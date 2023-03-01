Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,435 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 1,273,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

