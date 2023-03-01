Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 528,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

About Zoetis



Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.



