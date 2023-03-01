Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

