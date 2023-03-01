Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.
GSK Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.