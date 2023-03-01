Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,154 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,624. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 116,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

