Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LAD stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.95. 39,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

