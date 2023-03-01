Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 77.8% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $5,053,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 1,322,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,439. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

