Blur Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.04 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Blur has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $66.04 million and $201.26 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 394,818,804.79452056 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.81485044 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $177,667,040.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

