Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in February

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the January 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNEFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

