Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.35

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 358710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on BORR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,021 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.