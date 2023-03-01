Bradley R. Owens Sells 3,621 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 1,361,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

