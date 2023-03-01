Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 91,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

