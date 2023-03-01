Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 91,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
About Brambles
