Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 155,715 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 262,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 2.08.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

