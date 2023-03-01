Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 55,136 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Essent Group worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 110,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,285. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

