Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.68. The stock had a trading volume of 486,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,087. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

