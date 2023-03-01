Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 543,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,191. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.23.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

