Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.77. 165,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

