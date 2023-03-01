Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 792,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBAN stock remained flat at $15.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

