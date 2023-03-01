Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

