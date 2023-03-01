Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Loews worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. 140,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

