Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 736,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,813. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.