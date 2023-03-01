Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRDCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 32,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

