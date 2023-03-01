Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bridgestone Price Performance
BRDCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 32,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $20.97.
About Bridgestone
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.