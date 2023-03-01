Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. 2,649,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,169. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

