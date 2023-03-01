Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.65 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

