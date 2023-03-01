BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.06. 36,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 294,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BRP Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

