Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AZO traded down $37.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,449.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,789. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,452.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,370.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

