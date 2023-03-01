Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.83. 421,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,244. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,940 shares of company stock valued at $31,399,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

