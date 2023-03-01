Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

