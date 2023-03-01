Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 431,029 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,823.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $85.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

