Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,463 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,447. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.78 and a 200-day moving average of $286.41.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

