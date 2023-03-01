Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.25. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.