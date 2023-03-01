Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in February

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF remained flat at $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,338. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

