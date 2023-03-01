Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in February

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Callinex Mines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF remained flat at $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,338. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
About Callinex Mines
