Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLXF remained flat at $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

