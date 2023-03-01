Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,535. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
