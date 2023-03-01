Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,535. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.