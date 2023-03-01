Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

