Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.80 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $440.43 million and $19.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,534,417,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,794,608,973 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,532,283,224 with 10,792,034,603 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04086083 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,113,428.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

