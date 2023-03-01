Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,812 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.96% of Charter Communications worth $2,343,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,370,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Charter Communications by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.78. The stock had a trading volume of 409,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,344. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $596.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

