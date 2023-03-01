China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.23 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
