Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
