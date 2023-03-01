Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

CJEWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

