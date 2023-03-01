Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.95.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.