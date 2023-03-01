Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.95.
Christian Dior Company Profile
