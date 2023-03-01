City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of City Developments stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 3,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Get City Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDEVY shares. HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.