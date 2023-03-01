ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period.

