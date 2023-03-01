Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 373,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

